ADVERTISEMENT

TNCC burns Khushbu’s effigy over her remarks

November 24, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Women members of the TNCC’s SC wing burnt an effigy of actor and BJP member Khushbu Sundar outside the Sathyamurthy Bhavan (TNCC headquarters) on Friday over her controversial “Cheri languageremark that sparked controversy. The cadre protested her refusal to tender an apology.

Dalit activists had objected to Ms. Khushbu’s usage of the derisive term “Cheri” (generally denoting a Dalit habitat). She came up with a bizarre explanation claiming that she had used the French word, ‘Chéri,’ and not the Tamil term.

TNCC SC unit head, M.P. Ranjan Kumar, had earlier sought an apology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, Mr. Kumar had announced a protest outside her house, but the police denied permission.

“We gave her (Ms. Khushbu) 24 hours to apologise, but she has not done it. We will lay siege to her house on Sunday morning if she continues to remain defiant,” he said, adding, “She says Cheri in French language is a term of endearment. Will she call the Prime Minister ‘Cheri’ Modi; and other leaders ‘Cheri’ Amit Shah or ‘Cheri’ Annamalai?”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US