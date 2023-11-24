TNCC burns Khushbu’s effigy over her remarks

November 24, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

Women members of the TNCC’s SC wing burnt an effigy of actor and BJP member Khushbu Sundar outside the Sathyamurthy Bhavan (TNCC headquarters) on Friday over her controversial “Cheri language” remark that sparked controversy. The cadre protested her refusal to tender an apology.

Dalit activists had objected to Ms. Khushbu’s usage of the derisive term “Cheri” (generally denoting a Dalit habitat). She came up with a bizarre explanation claiming that she had used the French word, ‘Chéri,’ and not the Tamil term.

TNCC SC unit head, M.P. Ranjan Kumar, had earlier sought an apology.

On Friday, Mr. Kumar had announced a protest outside her house, but the police denied permission.

“We gave her (Ms. Khushbu) 24 hours to apologise, but she has not done it. We will lay siege to her house on Sunday morning if she continues to remain defiant,” he said, adding, “She says Cheri in French language is a term of endearment. Will she call the Prime Minister ‘Cheri’ Modi; and other leaders ‘Cheri’ Amit Shah or ‘Cheri’ Annamalai?”