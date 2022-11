TNCC appoints Corporation Council leaders in Chennai and Tiruchi

November 28, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee appointed M.S. Thiraviyam as the Greater Chennai Corporation Council Congress leader and P. Govindarajan as the Tiruchi Corporation Council Congress leader on Monday. In urban local bodies election held in February, TNCC won in 14 wards (one member died recently) in Chennai and five wards in Tiruchi. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

