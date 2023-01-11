TNCC announces protest demanding removal of R.N. Ravi as Governor

January 11, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday announced that the State unit would protest against Governor R.N. Ravi and demand his removal from the post in all 234 Assembly constituencies on January 19 for breaching constitutional norms by refusing to read certain parts of his address, prepared by the State government, in the Assembly.

In a press conference, Mr. Alagiri said that even those who opposed the Congress-DMK alliance were criticising the Governor’s actions.

“When he was appointed, I said that Mr. Ravi, who has a background in law enforcement, will not be able to function here as Governor in Tamil Nadu. He doesn’t understand democratic norms and that he will cause trouble. He has proved my words true 100%. He walked out of the State Assembly before National Anthem was played. The Constitution and the Assembly tradition state that Governor has to read out the speech prepared by the State government. Will PM Modi accept President of India changing the speech given by Central government?” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh was trying to see if we would be threatened. “The public and most of the political parties have condemned the Governor’s actions. He has committed a historical blunder,” he said.

AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao, announced that the party would kickstart ‘Haat Se Haat Jodo: protect Indian Constitution’ from January 26 for 2 months. “In Tamil Nadu and across the country, we are seeing how the constitutional machinery is being misused. In every opposition ruled states, we are seeing how the Governors are creating disharmony,” he said.

Mr. Gundu Rao said that it was important for everyone to come together to fight the communal, divisive forces. AICC observer and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president, Kodikunnil Suresh, said Congress party had decided to continue several outreach programmes across the country after the conclusion of the yatra led by its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bharat Jodo Yatra would end on January 30. After its conclusion, the party would we organise a programme at village, district and State level on issues such as communalism, price rise and unemployment, he said.

Mr. Suresh said that mass interaction programme would be organised from January 26.

“In Tamil Nadu, we are also discussing how AICC programme can be implemented at booth level, block level, village and district level. Padayatra will be organised by all block Congress committees at booth level,” he said.