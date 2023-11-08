TNCC announces protest against Centre reducing funds for MGNREGA on Nov. 15

November 08, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has announced a protest in front of Nationalised banks across the state on November 15 against the Centre’s decision to significantly reduce funds under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Alagiri alleged the Centre’s allocation for the 100 day work scheme has reduced so much that only ten percent of the 6.49 crore families, which are beneficiaries of the scheme, are able to make use of it.

“There is widespread rural unemployment as the rest of them are denied jobs through MNREGA. BJP has been destroying the MNREGA scheme, which saved the rural economy during the lockdown due to the Covid crisis. It saved crores of people from starvation. It ensured livelihood to 11 crore people during the first Covid-19 lockdown,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said while Rs. 2.72 lakh crore is needed to fund MNREGA and provide jobs, the Central BJP government is not allocating adequate funds and putting the blame on the State governments.

“The budget allocation for the MNREGA is just 0.198% of the total GDP. Anyone who seeks employment as per the Act should be given jobs within 15 days, failing which the person should be given compensation. The Central government, however, has allocated only limited funds that provide jobs for 42 days a year. As of December, 2022, Rs. 4700 crore has not been released to 18 states including Tamil Nadu. The gains of the scheme introduced by the Congress led UPA I in 2005 is being destroyed,” he charged.

