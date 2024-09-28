TNAU releases district-level seasonal forecast for Northeast monsoon

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) has come out with a district-level seasonal rainfall forecast for Northeast monsoon 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The October-December rainfall forecast for the 38 districts in the State was developed based on the July-August Southern Oscillation Index and Sea Surface Temperature values of Pacific and Indian Oceans, by using Australian Rainman International V.4.3. Software at Agro Climate Research Centre, Directorate of Crop Management, TNAU. The probability level is 60 percent, a TNAU press release said.

Normal rainfall (plus or minus 10 percent deviation from long-term rainfall) is expected in all the districts in Tamil Nadu. A tabulation arrived at indicates the normal rainfall, the predicted rainfall, and the percent deviation, the release said.

Here is the forecast for all the districts:

Ariyalur (502 mm, 530 mm, 6%), Chengalpattu (708 mm, 740 mm, 5%), Chennai (810 mm, 850 mm, 5%), Coimbatore (338 mm, 360 mm, 7%), Cuddalore (702 mm, 720 mm, 3%), Dharmapuri (314 mm, 340 mm, 8%), Dindigul (460 mm, 480 mm, 4%), Erode (307 mm, 330 mm, 7%), Kallakurichi (456 mm, 470 mm, 3%), Kancheepuram (592 mm, 650 mm, 10%), Kanyakumari (533 mm, 540 mm, 1%), Karur (313 mm, 330 mm, 5%), Krishnagiri (278 mm, 290 mm, 4%), Madurai (370 mm, 390 mm, 5%), Mayiladuthurai (888 mm, 900 mm, 1%), Nagapattinam (935 mm, 950 mm, 2%), Namakkal (270 mm, 270 mm (0%), Perambalur (432 mm, 430 mm, (0%), Pudukkottai (386 mm, 420 mm, 9%), Ramanathapuram (531 mm, 560 mm, 5%), Ranipet (406 mm, 420 mm, 3%), Salem (331 mm, 360 mm, 9%), Sivaganga (422 mm, 450 mm, 7%), Thanjavur (579 mm, 610 mm, 5%), Theni (364 mm, 360 mm, -1%), Tenkasi (466 mm, 470 mm, 1%), Tiruvallur (624 mm, 670 mm, 7%), Tiruvarur (725 mm, 760 mm, 5%), Tuticorin (442 mm, 450 mm, 2%), Tiruchirapalli (379 mm, 410 mm, 8%), Tirunelveli (515 mm, 540 mm, 5%), Tirupathur (266 mm, 270 mm, 2%), Tiruppur (306 mm, 330 mm, 8%), Tiruvannamalai (450 mm, 490 mm, 9%), The Nilgiris (501 mm, 510 mm, 2%), Vellore (375 mm, 400 mm, 7%), Villupuram (531 mm, 560 mm, 5%), Virudhunagar (399 mm, 410 mm, 3%).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.