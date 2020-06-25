Tamil Nadu

TNAU begins weather and climate course online

The Agro Climate Research Centre at the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University began an online course, ‘Introduction to weather and climate from a common man’s perspective’.

A release from the Centre said it began the 10-day course on June 17 with Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar inaugurating the programme.

V. Geethalakshmi, Director, Crop Management, spoke on factors responsible for climate change.

S.P. Ramanathan, Prof. and Director of the Centre, outlined the course content and the expected outcome.

Speakers, who participated online, spoke about planetary positions, weather elements, instruments used for recording such elements, atmospheric layers, weather forecasting among others. More than 130 participants from across the country even abroad were participating online, the release added.

