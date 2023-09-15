T.N. women’s basic income scheme | Beneficiaries urged to not reveal bank details over the phone

September 15, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi district administration has urged beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai scheme to remain extra vigilant and never share confidential banking information such as One Time Passwords (OTPs) and CVV numbers.

In a press release, Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said the district administration, on the directions of the State government had started crediting ₹1,000 into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.

He said the beneficiaries should never disclose their OTPs or CVV numbers if they received a call or SMS on their mobile phones either from banks or bank-related institutions. If the details are shared, the money can be withdrawn from the account, he cautioned.

The Collector also said that the applicants would be intimated about the status of their application from September 18 onwards.

“Those whose applications have not been accepted can make an appeal within 30 days of the receipt of the SMS through the e-Seva centre,” he said. The appeals will be scrutinised within 30 days. The Revenue Divisional Officer would function as the appellate authority, and the appeals filed online would be verified with the data available with the government, the press release said.