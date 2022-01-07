T.N. witnesses spike in fresh COVID-19 infections

6,983 persons test positive in the State, with 3,759 cases being detected in Chennai

Fresh COVID-19 infections continued to rise in the State with another 6,983 persons testing positive on Thursday, pushing up the total number of infected to 27,67,432.

Among the new infections were 11 persons who flew in from other countries — seven from the United Arab Emirates and one each from Nigeria, Germany, the United Kingdom and Africa. Another 12 persons arrived from Bangladesh by road.

According to the data provided by the Public Health Department, of the 371 travellers tested to rule out infection due to the Omicron variant, 152 were from at-risk countries, and 219 were from not-at-risk countries.

Chennai saw a huge jump in cases with 3,759 persons testing positive. The neighbouring district of Chengalpattu recorded 816 new cases and 444 more persons in Tiruvallur also tested positive. Of the 22,828 persons under treatment, 11,494 are being treated in Chennai, either in healthcare facilities or in home quarantine.

As on date, 22,60,354 persons aged 13 to 60 have been infected, whereas the number of senior citizens infected has climbed to 4,00,854. A total of 1,06,224 children have tested positive. With 721 people being discharged, the number of recoveries rose to 27,07,779.

The State recorded 11 deaths, including seven admitted in private hospitals and four undergoing treatment in government health facilities. So far, 36,825 persons have succumbed to the infection.

In the 4,719 sessions held across the State to administer COVID-19 vaccines, 6,94,968 persons got the jab, including 17 healthcare and 150 frontline workers. As many as 5,34,285 aged 15 to 17 were inoculated while 98,132 in the 18 to 44 age group also benefited. Among those aged 45 to 59, 44,454 persons got their dose while 17,930 senior citizens received their shots in a day.