T.N. witnessed violent incidents, police firings, custodial deaths during AIADMK rule, says the Chief Minister

January 11, 2023

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday rejected the allegations of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the law and order situation had deteriorated in Tamil Nadu, saying the government had taken immediate action in an impartial manner whenever there was an issue.

Mr. Stalin, who spoke in the Assembly, said it was during the AIADMK rule that the State witnessed many violent incidents, police firings, and deaths in police custody. “Four persons were killed in police firing on the death anniversary of Immanuel Sekaran at Paramakudi; four were killed in stone-throwing during Thevvar Jayanthi, sub-inspector Alwin Sudan was murdered in Thiruppachethi and another SI Wilson was shot dead in Kanniyakumari,” he said, recalling incidents such as the police firing in Thoothukudi in which 13 people were killed.

But the AIADMK MLAs, clad in black shirts and led by Leader of the Opposition Mr. Palaniswami, staged a walkout after he completed his speech. The Chief Minister said it would have been fair had the AIADMK leader and members stayed in the House and listened to his reply.

The House witnessed noisy scenes when Mr. Palaniswami sought to raise the issue of the sexual harassment of a woman constable “allegedly by two DMK workers” at a public meeting in Virugambakkam last week.

While Speaker M. Appavu told Mr. Palaniswami that he could not make sweeping allegations while pointing to a specific incident, Mr. Stalin said the former Chief Minister could be allowed to speak. “I will not run away, but give a proper reply,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami alleged that instead of taking action against the partymen, a party leader had intervened to make a compromise. “People are living in fear because there is no protection even for police personnel,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said that as far as the Virugambakkam incident was concerned, an FIR was immediately filed, and a case was registered under Sections 353 and 354 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998.

“An inquiry was conducted with the policemen on the spot and others, and the CCTV footage was studied. Subsequently, two persons — Praveenkumar and Ekambaram — were arrested on January 3 and sent to judicial custody the next day. Has the AIADMK government conducted an inquiry and arrested culprits in 72 hours,” the Chief Minister asked.

He alleged that two women police officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police had to run from pillar to post to file complaints during the previous rule. “Our government will take stringent action against those who involved in crimes against women,” Mr. Stalin said.