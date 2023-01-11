T.N. witnessed violent incidents, police firings, custodial deaths during AIADMK rule, alleges CM Stalin

January 11, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday rejected the allegations of former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the law and order situation had deteriorated in the State, saying that the government had taken immediate action in an impartial manner whenever there was an issue.

Mr. Stalin said that it was during the AIADMK rule that the State witnessed many violent incidents, police firings and deaths in police custody.

But AIADMK MLAs, clad in black shirts and led by Leader of Opposition Mr. Palaniswami, staged a walkout after he completed his speech.

The Chief Minister said it would have been fair had the AIADMK leader and its members remained in the House and listened to his reply.

The House witnessed noisy scenes when Mr. Palaniswami sought to raise the issue of the sexual harassment of a women constable “allegedly by two DMK members,” at a public meeting in Virugambakkam.

While Speaker M. Appavu told Mr. Palaniswami that he could not make sweeping allegations, while pointing to a specific incident, Mr. Stalin said the former Chief Minister could be allowed to speak. “I will not run away, but give a proper reply,” he said. Mr. Palaniswami alleged that instead of taking action against the partymen, a party leader had intervened to make a compromise. “People are living in fear because there is no protection even for police personnel,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said as far as the Virugambakkam incident was concerned, an FIR was immediately filed and a case was registered under IPC sections 353 and 354 and section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 1998. “An inquiry was conducted with the policemen on the spot and others, and the CCTV camera footage was studied. Subsequently, two persons — Praveenkumar and Ekambaram — were arrested on January 3 and sent to judicial custody the next day.

Has the AIADMK government conducted inquiry and arrested culprits in 72 hours?” the CM asked. He charged that two women police officers of the rank of Superintendent of Police had to run from pillar to post to file complaints. “The government will take stringent action against those who involved in crimes against women,” Mr. Stalin added.