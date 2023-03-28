T.N. will strive to disburse loans to SHGs beyond the target of ₹30,000 crore: Udhayanidhi

March 28, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government will strive to disburse bank loans to Self-Help Groups (SHGs) beyond the target of ₹30,000 crore set in the budget for the year 2023-24, said Minister for Special Programme Implementation, Poverty Alleviation and Rural Indebtedness, Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday.

Responding to a question raised by Pennagaram MLA from the PMK, G.K. Mani in the Assembly, he pointed out that though the target set for the year 2022-23 was ₹25,000 crore, the loans disbursed were to the tune of ₹25,022.19 crore. He recalled the budget announcement, increasing the target for 2023-24 to ₹30,000 crore.

The Minister said the loans were being approved to eligible self-help groups swiftly, in 15 days, and disbursed to their accounts in 21 days. Disbursals exceeding 21 days were being monitored by District Collectors in their regular meetings with bankers, he said.

On Mr. Mani’s concern that many SHGs in his constituency had to conduct meetings on the streets since they did not have any buildings that they could use, Mr. Udhayanidhi said 12,161 panchayats in Tamil Nadu had exclusive buildings of 350 sq ft size for SHGs, apart from e-Sevai centres in another 12,116 panchayats that they could use for meetings. He said further demand for such infrastructure for SHGs will be looked into.