T.N. will pay for higher education of government school students enrolling in prestigious institutions, says Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government will bear the higher educational expenses of students from State government schools who have been admitted to prestigious institutions in various parts of the country, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Friday.

The government would also bear the initial cost of travel for students of State government schools who enrolled in prestigious institutions abroad, he said. A total of 447 students from State government schools had been admitted to institutions in India and abroad. Of them, 14 students enrolled in higher educational institutions in Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan, among other countries. Students had also been admitted to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and National Institutes of Technology (NITs).

At an event held at Anna Centenary Library, Mr. Stalin felicitated such students from government schools.

Commends parents and teachers

He also commended the parents as well as teachers for the achievements of these students. Addressing officials of other countries present at the function, he appealed to them to take care of the students “like their own children” and provide them with all support.

In 2022, 75 students secured admission to such institutions. This figure rose to 274 in 2023, Mr. Stalin said. This year, 447 students had secured admission so far, and the admission process was still under way at many institutions, he added.

Mr. Stalin listed the steps being taken by the government to develop school education in the State. As a result of the Pudhumai Penn scheme, women in higher education had increased by 34%, he said. The Chief Minister also handed over appointment orders to 448 candidates who were recently recruited by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission for various posts.

Ministers K. Ponmudy, Ma. Subramanian, P.K. Sekarbabu, and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, and senior officials were present.