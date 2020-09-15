TN will not allow dam at Mekedatu in any way, asserts CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami asserted in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the Tamil Nadu government would not allow Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu in any way.
In his reply to DMK's Deputy Floor Leader Duraimurugan in the House, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out the judgment of the Supreme Court in favour of Tamil Nadu in this regard.
"They [officials of Karnataka government] brought this issue in the [Cauvery Water] Management Authority three, four occasions. It was dropped after we strongly opposed it," the CM said and also pointed to litigations pending before the Supreme Court in this regard.
Earlier, Mr. Duraimurugan referred to a report published in The Hindu which said Ministers in Karnataka were planning to call on Prime Minister as a delegation in Delhi to urge him to allow the construction of a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu.
The DMK leader further insisted Mr. Palaniswami either to take a delegation of leaders, including leaders from Opposition parties or a delegation headed by the CM to call on the PM to insist Tamil Nadu's stand over the issue.
