T.N. will have to wait further for special legislation on SCs and Tribal Sub Plans

October 15, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu has to wait further for a special legislation to ensure efficient implementation of the Schedule Castes Sub Plan (SCSP) and the Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) since the government has not brought in the legislation in the recently-concluded Assembly session, as announced in the 2023-24 Budget.

While presenting the Budget in March, then Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan had highlighted the long-pending demand for the legislation and said: “The government will bring in a new legislation to ensure adequate allocation of funds and effective implementation of the Scheduled Castes and Tribal Sub Plans”.

He had said that a draft Bill [for the purpose] would be introduced in the “next session of the Assembly“ after due consultation with stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though a few Bills related to other departments were introduced and passed in the recent session, held from October 9-11, the Bill for SCSP and TSP was.

The announcement for the new legislation in the Budget came in the backdrop of criticisms over non-utilisation of funds earmarked under SCSP and TSP for the past many years. Activists and many political parties had stressed the need for addressing this. The SCSP was in the news again in July-August when the National Commission for Scheduled Castes sought explanation from the Tamil Nadu government based on a complaint filed by an individual that funds earmarked under SCSP were being utilised for the Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT).

Explaining how the SCSP functioned, the government had clarified that the amount from the plan to be be used for KMUT would only be spent for beneficiaries who belonged to the Scheduled Castes and in a release on July 29, it reiterated that the special legislation would be passed “very soon”.

It said consultations were under way with stakeholders and added that a special cell had been formed in the Finance Department to monitor the expenditure of funds allocated under the sub plans.

‘Draft ready’

A senior official said that the government was keen on bringing in the legislation. The Bill has already been drafted by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and is with the Law Department at present.

According to the official, the Bill could not be introduced this week as the session was too short. It would have demanded detailed discussions with the participation of all political parties, the official said, adding that it would be introduced in the next Assembly session.

Do not delay further

Expressing confidence that the government would bring in the legislation, Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar pointed out that it was necessary to address the twin concerns of inadequate allocation of funds under the sub plans and the issues in utilisation.

Stressing the need to pass the legislation in the next session, he said failing to do so may result in the legislation not becoming effective for the budget allocation for 2024-25.

Pointing to the delays in the retrieval of Panchami lands, he urged the government to take swift measures to keep its promise regarding these lands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT