ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. will have a coalition govt. after 2026 poll: Anbumani

Published - November 08, 2024 12:27 am IST - Ranipet

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday said Tamil Nadu would have a coalition government after the 2026 Assembly election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told mediapersons here that the upcoming election in the State would end the “monopoly of the two Dravidian parties in forming the government on their own.” Instead, other parties with a considerable vote share would play a key role in the formation of the government.

Caste Census

Mr. Anbumani further said that had the caste Census been conducted, the DMK would not be in a position to bargain for a greater number of Assembly seats to contest from. This, he contends, was the reason why Chief Minister M.K. Stalin looks to shift the responsibility of conducting the Census onto the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anbumani said that despite being in power since May 2021, the DMK government had only fulfilled around 10% of its poll promises. Some of them, such as exemption for the State from the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), had not been fulfilled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DMK government has also revised the electricity charges at least five times since coming to power, he said.

Later in the day, he addressed a public meeting at the Muthukadai bus terminus near Ranipet town.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US