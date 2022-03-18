T.N. will fight for legitimate rights of all States: Finance Minister

‘We are concerned about attempts to erode federal structure in polity’

Stressing that India is a union of States, the Tamil Nadu government said in the Assembly on Friday that it was concerned about “attempts to erode” the federal structure in polity. It said it would continue to fight for the rights of all States.

“It is a basic tenet of the Constitution that ‘India is a Union of States’,” Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said, presenting the budget for 2022-23. He said the makers of the Constitution envisaged a harmonious relationship between the Union and the States, built on the foundations of State autonomy and true federalism.

“Thus, we are deeply concerned about the persistent attempts to erode the federal architecture of our polity. Following the path shown by Muthamizharignar Kalaignar [former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi], a great votary of State autonomy, this government will continue to fight for the legitimate rights of all States,” Mr. Rajan said.

Recalling that the recent archaeological findings in the Thamirabarani region established that the ancient Tamil civilization was at least 3,200 years old, Mr. Rajan said, “This government, headed by the Chief Minister [M.K. Stalin], views itself as an inheritor of this long heritage, vested with the historic duty to lead the Tamil civilisation at a critical point in time when the forces of cultural fascism are trying to destroy the cultural diversity of our country.”

Though Tamil Nadu accounted for 6.12% of the country’s population and its share of the national economy was close to 10%, the successive Central Finance Commissions had “failed” to award the State a commensurate share in the divisible pool of taxes, he contended.

The 15th Central Finance Commission had recommended a meagre 4.079% to the State and allocated ₹21,246 crore in the local body grant for five years, a modest increase from the ₹17,010 crore earmarked by the 14th Central Finance Commission, Mr. Rajan said.

“The 15th Central Finance Commission has recommended certain sector-specific and State-specific grants. We urge the Union government to provide these grants untied, instead of tying them to the ongoing Centrally sponsored and Central sector schemes,” he said.

The Sixth State Finance Commission had submitted its report, he recalled. “The government will soon place the Action Taken Report on its recommendations before this August House.”