T.N. will be transformed into innovation hub: Palaniswami

Says State continues to be a ‘destination of choice’ for the IT/ITeS sector in India

Tamil Nadu will be transformed into an innovation hub and knowledge capital of the country through creation of world class institutions and leveraging the human resources, said Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami.

Addressing the business fraternity at the valedictory function of CII Connect 2020, the flagship annual ICT conference and exhibition organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry in partnership with the Government of Tamil Nadu, he said the State had been effectively leveraging the IT skills of its human resources to achieve this objective.

Even during the lockdown, the State signed 42 MoUs involving an investment of ₹31,464 crore with a potential to create 69,712 jobs. On the IT sector in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister said the State continued to be a ‘destination of choice’ for the IT/ITeS sector in India. “The State has been upgrading its IT infrastructure in a dynamic manner so as to facilitate speedy access to information and delivery of various services of the government to the citizens in a faster and efficient manner,” he said.

He said 81 projects, signed during the Global Investors Meet, 2019, had commenced commercial production, while another 191 were under various stages of implementation. “Subsequent to the GIM 2019, the State has also attracted 63 projects, including those that have taken shape during his visit to USA and UAE with an investment of ₹19,000 crore, which would create 83,300 jobs,” the Chief Minister said.

Major announcements

Hari K.Thiagarajan, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu State Council, said, “This year Connect saw some important announcements to spur the economic and employment growth in the State. For example, the Skill Tech University will digitally connect the students and industry to upgrade their skills to meet the industry requirements.”

“This year, the five-day event witnessed the participation of 116 speakers in 32 sessions. Over 3,000 participants joined virtually from India and abroad with representation from nine countries,” said Suresh Raman, chairman, CII Connect 2020.

R.B. Udhayakumar, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management and Information Technology, urged the industry to take advantage of the investor-friendly policies of the government.