‘T.N. will add 30 GW of renewable energy capacity in the next six years’

The State will add 30 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy capacity in the next six years, said Aneesh Sekhar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd.

“We have a total renewable energy capacity of 24 GW. We have set a target of 50% of energy consumption coming from renewable energy sources by 2030,” he said speaking at the Windergy India 2024 conference on Wednesday.

Mr. Sekhar said, “Tamil Nadu has a wind installed capacity of 10.5 GW and is a pioneer in wind energy. Wind energy will play a big role in the State’s energy transition. The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has estimated Tamil Nadu’s wind potential to be 75 GW. We have an offshore wind potential of 35 GW.”

Mr. Sekhar said the key to energy transition is execution. He also said the State had come out with a re-powering policy for the wind sector. Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Mr. Sekhar said the State received five proposals for repowering and expecting more.

“We are expecting about 1,400 MW of projects to come up for re-powering initially. The challenge to be addressed is the infirm nature of wind energy and storage is one option which is being looked at to make it a firm power,” he added.

Sudeep Jain, MNRE Additional Secretary and Girish Tanti, Vice-Chairman of Suzlon. hailed the pioneering role played by Tamil Nadu in the wind energy sector.