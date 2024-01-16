T.N.-wide online quiz competition on ‘Elections in India’ to be held on January 21

January 16, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - ERODE

As part of celebrating the 14th National Voters’ Day, which will fall on January 25, a State-level online quiz competition will be conducted for the public on January 21. The subject of the quiz is, ‘Elections in India’.

A press release said the quiz will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, to enhance the participation of voters in the electoral process across the state.

Interested persons can register their names between January 18 and 19 at the portal www.erolls.tn.gov.in /Quiz 2024. The mobile number and email address of the participant are mandatory for the registration process. For further details contact, State contact centre: 1800-4252-1950 or the District contact centre at 1950, the press release said.

