GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N.-wide online quiz competition on ‘Elections in India’ to be held on January 21

The quiz is being held to mark the 14th National Voters Day

January 16, 2024 04:13 pm | Updated 04:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

As part of celebrating the 14th National Voters’ Day, which will fall on January 25, a State-level online quiz competition will be conducted for the public on January 21. The subject of the quiz is, ‘Elections in India’.

A press release said the quiz will be conducted from 11 a.m. to 11.15 a.m. under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, to enhance the participation of voters in the electoral process across the state.

Interested persons can register their names between January 18 and 19 at the portal www.erolls.tn.gov.in /Quiz 2024. The mobile number and email address of the participant are mandatory for the registration process. For further details contact, State contact centre: 1800-4252-1950 or the District contact centre at 1950, the press release said.

Related Topics

national elections / voting

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.