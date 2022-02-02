T.N. Waqf Board issues show cause notice to its CEO

Chennai

02 February 2022 16:24 IST

The Tamil Nadu Waqf Board has issued a show cause notice to its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) D. Faridha Banu for violations, including her absence during Republic day celebrations and inspecting various Waqfs without prior consent of board.

Chairman of the board M. Abdul Rahman has initiated the proceedings. The notice, which was issued to her said," As the CEO, attending the Republic Day celebration is part of your official duty, for which a directive was also issued on January 25 seeking all officers' attendance on Republic Day held at the board office. Despite being the CEO, it appears that you have deliberately, without any valid reason and without intimation of any sort, have not attended the function, which is against law and would be construed as dereliction of duty and disobedience to government instructions."

The show cause notice said she has been proceeding on various occasions to inspect various Waqfs without any discussion and without prior consent of the board or the office of chairman, which is contrary to the provisions of the Waqf Act, 1995. She also failed to maintain records of such visits and did not intimate the office of chairman.

She has been charged with taking up the direct management of various waqfs in contravention of existing rules. The office of chairman was neither intimated nor any sanction was sought from the office, the notice said. She has been called upon to reply to the charges within 10 days.