T.N. wants very cordial ties with neighbours, says CM

Tamil Nadu wants “very cordial” ties with neighbouring States, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said.

It was because of this approach that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy responded to a request by the Tamil Nadu government and ordered the release of Krishna water for Chennai from Wednesday to address the issue of drinking water shortage in the city, Mr. Palaniswami said while addressing mediapersons before leaving for Thiruvananthapuram to hold talks with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan on a host of inter-State water issues, including a review of the bilateral Parambikulam-Aliyar agreement, which was formally discussed between the Chief Ministers of the two States after a gap of 15 years.

When asked whether he will meet Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa over the Cauvery water sharing issue, he said the Supreme Court had given a “clear cut” verdict on the matter. “It is for Karnataka to act as per the judgment.”

Following the court’s verdict, the Central government established the Cauvery Water Management Authority. “Water is being released to us every month as per the orders of the Authority,” the Chief Minister noted. At a meeting with Mr. Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram later in the day, Mr. Palaniswami described the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project as an “excellent model” for inter-State cooperation, benefiting both States for irrigation and hydro power. “The spirit of cooperation should continue for finding solutions to river water issues between the two States,” he observed.

Pointing out that his government had launched many water conservation and augmentation projects like the Kudimaramathu scheme and rainwater harvesting, he sought the neighbouring State’s cooperation to meet the minimum requirement of water for drinking and irrigation in Tamil Nadu.

Nod for diversion

Seeking Kerala’s nod for water diversion by Tamil Nadu in full at the Upper Nirar weir every year and diversion of 2.5 tmc ft of water from Anamalayar, the CM also wanted the neighbouring State to give its consent for the formation of the Nirar–Nallar reservoir to avoid water loss, a balancing reservoir upstream the existing Manakadavu weir for better regulation of flows to Kerala, the Pandiyar–Punnampuzha project and the Pamba–Achankoil–Vaippar link project. The resumption of water release from the Neyyar dam in Kerala to Vilavancode taluk of Kanniyakumari district for irrigation [which was stopped by Kerala in March 2004], expeditious approval for repairs of the Shenbagavalli anicut [which is located in the Periyar basin of Kerala, facilitating water supply for irrigation in Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar districts] and maintenance and supply of water to Tamil Nadu from the Siruvani reservoir were among the issues raised during the meet.

As for the Mullaperiyar dam, the CM wanted Kerala to give permission to remove 23 trees downstream of the baby dam so that strengthening works could be carried out, in addition to the resumption of power supply to the main dam site.

Speaking at the Chennai airport on his return from Thiruvananthapuram, the CM termed the meeting with his Kerala counterpart a success.