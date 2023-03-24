T.N. wants to create best ecosystem for innovation and tech: Finance Minister

March 24, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Friday said creating great talent may not be enough if the State does not get other variables right because labour is fungible. He pointed out that this was evident during the COVID-19 lockdown when a large number of Tamil youth, who were working in Information Technology companies in Bengaluru, applied for travel passes.

Speaking at the technology, entrepreneurship and skills summit, Umagine Chennai 2023, at Chennai Trade Centre, Mr. Rajan said technology was going to be a key driver of growth and that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and his Cabinet were vested in providing the right platform.

“Human capital matters a lot. But there are large areas…countries…. sometimes federations such as the European Union where labour is fungible. So even if you create great talent, you may find that it goes to some other place,” he said.

Mr. Rajan said Bengaluru and Hyderabad had better ecosystems when compared to Chennai despite the fact that Tamil Nadu was the pioneer in setting up Tidel Park and IT department in government administration much before other States saw the potential.

“I must admit we are not the leaders. Cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad seem to have better ecosystems that attract talent and our ecosystem has not been that good. So this is our time. Our time is now to use this transition, this new S-curve formation in things like FinTech, IoT applications to large scale, government or governance problems, and reclaim our spot, not just in Chennai, but across the State… because it is our talent. We want to become the best ecosystem for innovation, for technology and for providing the right kind of career and opportunities for wealth creation for our youth,” the Minister added.