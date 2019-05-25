‘T.N. voted against communal forces’

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) felicitated the recently elected Members of Parliament on Friday. The party leaders, including State secretary K. Balakrishnan, U. Vasuki and T.K. Rangarajan who felicitated the winners, said it was a victory over the communal ideology.

They said Tamil Nadu people should be praised for electing political leaders who were known for their non-communal views.

Mr. Balakrishnan said in the last two-and-half years BJP’s policies had affected the people of the State, forcing them to come together and form a strong opposition and leading to an anti-Modi, anti-AIADMK wave. The responsibility of taking up the issues of the people was on the two members, Su. Venkatesan and P. R. Natarajan, who were elected from Madurai and Coimbatore respectively, said Mr. Rangarajan, a Rajya Sabha member.

The united front in the State had come together to keep out parties with communal ideologies, he added.