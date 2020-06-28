T.N. villagers seek police outpost to prevent entry of ganja buyers

Residents of Poonimangadu say youth return intoxicated after buying drugs from a neighbouring village in Andhra Pradesh and harass women. Photo: Special Arrangement

Residents allege many youth pass through their village to reach A.P. to buy narcotic

Irked by frequent movement of people, who go to Andhra Pradesh to purchase ganja, through Venkatapuram village, near Tiruttani, the residents want a police outpost to be set up at the earliest.

The village comes under the Poonimangadu panchayat near Tirutanni. Hardly a few kilometers away from Andhra Pradesh, many people use this village to reach a place in the neighbouring district where sale of ganja is rampant.

“This has been happening for years and during the lockdown it has increased. To avoid police check posts, the youngsters, take a narrow mud road and then ride along the bank of a lake to reach Andhra Pradesh,” said a resident of Poonimangadu.

Residents complain that the youngsters, who return intoxicated, attack villagers and harass women. “One such incident happened on Saturday where three men, who were returning after purchasing ganja, misbehaved with a woman. Many schoolchildren are also frightened due to the movement of such anti-social elements,” another villager added.

The people have been forced to leave the miscreants with a warning as it takes a lot of time for the policemen to come. “We fall under the Kanakammachatram police station limits which is around 30 km away. They cannot arrive here immediately,” he added.

In January this year, after the residents approached P. Aravindan, Tiruvallur SP, a raid was conducted and many people were caught with ganja. “It stopped for a while. But the problem has started again. We need a police outpost here,” he added.

Mr. Aravindan said that a police outpost will be set up.