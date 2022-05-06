T.N. urges Centre to fully finance dredging of Pamban Channel and development of Rameswaram

May 06, 2022 16:34 IST

This channel is important for seaborne trade from the east coast to the west coast, says E.V. Velu

The Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to consider providing 100% financial assistance for implementing two projects in the State — the dredging of the Pamban Channel and the holistic development of Rameswaram Island.

Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu made the request at a meeting of the National Sagarmala Apex Committee in New Delhi on Friday.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and other Union Ministers and the Chief Ministers and Ministers of the coastal States attended the meeting.

Mr. Velu said the Pamban Channel connects the east and west coasts of the country by sea and has a depth of 2 metres. Small vessels and fishing boats are using it for transit.

“This is an important channel in the southern coast of India for seaborne trade from the east coast to the west coast, which needs development through deepening. The Indian Railways is constructing a new rail bridge with an automatic lift span in the centre. In the meantime, the Tamil Nadu Maritime Board has conducted a feasibility study for dredging the Pamban Channel up to 10 metres,” he said.

The Pamban Channel was important for the Navy and the Coast Guard to operate ships and would help to improve coastal trade through small and medium ships. “This important channel will complete the Sagarmala Chain in the southern part of India. So its dredging is very much essential,” he said.

As Rameswaram was an important town, the Tamil Nadu government intended to develop the coastal areas of the island in line with the Union government’s Holistic Development of Islands programme by operating a ferry service for pilgrims and tourists visiting the Ramanathaswamy Temple, he said. “A new proposal, with a detailed project report, will be forwarded for construction of passenger jetties around the island,” he said.

Mr. Velu said the development work started at the Cuddalore and Kanniyakumari minor ports with the Centre’s financial support under the Sagarmala Scheme was under progress. “The work at the Cuddalore minor port is nearing completion, and the Government of Tamil Nadu is taking action to bring the port into operation. It will create job opportunities and increase the cargo- handling capacity of the minor port.”