T.N. urges Centre to release funds for disaster management, flood management

March 10, 2023 11:40 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST

CHENNAI

Flagging that the annual allocation of ₹100 crore for reducing the risk of urban flooding in Chennai city has not been released since two years, the Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to release the funds soon.

Speaking at the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in New Delhi, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran contended that there was a huge delay in releasing the funds, as consultants sought more information.

“I request the Home Ministry to release the funds so that preliminary works could be undertaken before the monsoon in June this year,” Mr. Ramachandran said. He also reminded the Centre that only three years were remaining for the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission to be implemented.

Mr. Ramachandran further contended that the allocations made eventually would be rendered useless, if disaster management programmes could not be implemented due to permissions that are to be obtained from the Central government for every single project and over the delay in releasing funds.

The Minister also pressed for amending the guidelines on constitution and administration of the National Disaster Mitigation Fund issued in 2022 based on the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.