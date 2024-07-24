T.N. urges Cauvery Authority to ensure that Karnataka supplies 45 tmcft in August

Tamil Nadu, which has realised a relatively higher quantum of Cauvery water so far in the current year (June 2024-May 2025), on Wednesday urged the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to ensure that Karnataka supplied 45.95 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) during August.

This was why the CWMA decided to have a meeting of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) at short notice on July 30, said an official of the Tamil Nadu government. The quantum specified by Tamil Nadu is in accordance with the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s final award of 2007 that was modified by the Supreme Court in 2018.

According to the data of the Central Water Commission (CWC), as on July 23, Tamil Nadu realised, at Biligundlu on the inter-State border, about 39 tmcft since the beginning of the water year on June 1. Of this, about 26 tmcft was realised during July 19-23. Consequently, the State got around 7 tmcft more than its share.

As flood flows continue to be let out from the Krishnaraja Sagar and Kabini dams, the quantum of surplus water flowing to Tamil Nadu is expected to increase.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the water level at the Mettur dam stood at 86.85 feet (full level: 120 feet). The storage was 49.121 tmcft (capacity: 93.47 tmcft). The inflow was 60,770 cubic feet per second (cusecs), while the discharge was about 1,000 cusecs. Exactly a week ago, the storage was 15.86 tmcft and the level was 46.8 feet.

