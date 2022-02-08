T.N. urban local body polls | SEC rescinds elections in Kadambur town panchayat

‘Guidelines not followed’

The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) has rescinded the ordinary elections in all wards in Kadambur town panchayat in Thoothukudi district, originally scheduled on February 19.

An official release from the TNSEC said the elections were being rescinded since election officials for the said first grade town panchayat “had not followed the guidelines issued by the Commission.” It did not elaborate further.

The TNSEC has directed the Thoothukudi district Collector/district Election Officer to disciplinary action against the election officials concerned. “Fresh dates for conducting elections in Kadambur town panchayat would be announced later,” it said.

A total of 21 Municipal Corporations, 138 Municipalities and 489 town panchayats are going for ordinary elections on February 19 and the counting of votes is scheduled on February 2.