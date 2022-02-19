TN Urban local body polls: 8.21% polling till 9 a.m.

State Election Commissioner V. Palanikumar said voting was largely peaceful; 17 cases have been filed for cash distribution

Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 8.21% till 9 a.m. in the urban local body polls, and polling in Chennai was expected to pick up in the coming hours, Tamil Nadu State Election Commissioner, V. Palanikumar said.

The turnout in the Corporations was 5.78%, Municipalities 10.32% and Town Panchayats 11.74%, Mr. Palanikumar said.

He said polling was largely peaceful across the State. There were only complaints of around 30-40 EVMs malfunctioning that were set right or replaced, following which polling was continued, he said.

Tokens will be distributed to those in queue at 5 p.m. and polling will close only after all those who had been given token complete their voting.

17 cases filed for cash distribution

Mr. Palanikumar said 17 cases had been filed so far for cash distribution to voters. A fine of ₹35 lakh had been imposed for Covid-19 guideline violations.

On an incident of a BJP booth agent in a ward opposing the entry of a woman wearing a hijab and protesting against it, the Commissioner said he had directed the District Collector to take action in the matter. When asked if there were any guidelines on wearing of the hijab to polling booths, he said, “Our country is a secular country. It is laid down in the Constitution itself. The Collector will investigate and give a report.”