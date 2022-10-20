TN Urban Habitat Board planning for in-situ development in Thousand Lights constituency

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board Minister T.M. Anbarasan said in the Assembly on Tuesday that the board has taken steps to resettle nearly 600 families residing in makeshift houses on government land in Thousand Lights constituency through in situ development.

Responding to a question raised by Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan, the Minister said the board had sought “enter upon permission” from the land-owing departments so that the areas could be developed.

According to the reply provided in the Assembly, around 250 people lived on 0.95 acres of land owned by Greater Chennai Corporation, 200 families resided in land used by the police department in Sudhanthira Nagar, and another 120 families in a land owned by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB).

He said that in all these three places, the board has sought permission from the department concerned for “enter upon permission,” which is a preliminary approval needed before moving ahead with full possession of the land by the board. Once the necessary approvals are obtained, steps would be taken to construct houses, he said.

Sources from the board said that if and when the approvals were obtained, the board would be opting for construction of multistorey apartments so that families who need to be evicted from other places in the city can be accommodated here.

With the resettlement of families living on encroached land, particularly watercourse poramboke, becoming a problem in the city due to limited availability of alternative land, the sources said that the construction of apartments in these three spots can be really helpful.

The Minister said the board would be taking up the reconstruction of its apartments in Pushpa Nagar in the constituency, which were built in 1976, and are in dilapidated condition. He said this project would be taken up in the next financial year.