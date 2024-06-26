T.N. unwilling to survey socio-economic status of people, alleges Anbumani Ramadoss

Despite having the power to conduct a survey to enumerate the social and economic status of people living in Tamil Nadu under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act, 2008, the ruling DMK government in the State is unwilling to do it, said PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Speaking to mediapersons, Dr. Anbumani said, “The DMK government does not have the courage to conduct a socio-economic survey in Tamil Nadu. The Union government can only enumerate the headcount of the population of a particular community during the decadal census. However, only the State government can collect data on the socio-economic status of the people. Despite having the power under the provisions of the Collection of Statistics Act 2008, the State government is spreading lies that it does not have the power to conduct such a survey. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been providing wrong information, both inside and outside the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Dr. Anbumani was referring to CM Stalin’s statement in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, where he said the State could not conduct a caste census, and this had to be done by the Centre along with the population census.

Responding to Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar’s remarks that the PMK’s demand for 10.5% internal reservation for Vanniyars would only restrict the benefits already being enjoyed by the community under the overall MBC quota, Dr. Anbumani said was ready for a debate with the Minister on a caste census and internal reservation for Vanniyars.

“We have been demanding that successive State governments, since 1980, conduct a caste-based census in Tamil Nadu. We will continue our fight demanding a caste-based census and internal reservation for Vanniyars, both legally and politically,” said Dr. Anbumani, who also demanded increasing the reservation for Scheduled Castes from 18% to 22.5%.

The PMK leader, while speaking about the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, said only a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) would reveal the truth. “The DMK government is responsible for the death of more than 60 persons who consumed spurious liquor,” he said and also alleged that there was “a nexus between politicians and the police” in the production and sale of illicit liquor. The investigation by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) of the Tamil Nadu Police would not reveal the truth, he claimed.

