T.N. underlines ban on online games in GST council meeting

July 11, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday told the GST Council that any decision by it on online games should conform to the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling Act, 2022.

During the 50th meeting of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Tuesday, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu urged the body to take into consideration the ban on online gambling by the State.

Tamil Nadu also opposed a recent notification of the Union government to include Goods and Services Tax network under the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002, contending that it was against the interests of taxpayers and against the basic objective of de-criminalising the offences under the GST law.

“As this [including Goods and Services Tax network under the 2002 Act] would affect the dealers across the country, especially small dealers, Tamil Nadu opposes the move,” an official release said.

Tamil Nadu reiterated its opposition to the proposal to prune the list of services eligible for exemption. “This would lead to additional expenditure on local authorities and State government,” it said.

It also reiterated the stand that the State committee, formed for selecting technical member, should be empowered to select the judicial and technical members of the State benches of the GST Appellate Tribunal.

Tamil Nadu supported the proposal to grant exemption from payment of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) on import of very costly medicine used for treatment of cancer by individuals.

It also supported the proposal to grant exemption on IGST payable on import of medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) used in the treatment of certain rare diseases.

