T.N. Tribal Welfare department to admit students who failed to clear board exams into ITIs

The Tribal Welfare Department of the Tamil Nadu government has started taking measures to check the dropout of students from Class X and Class XII of the Government Tribal Welfare schools who did not pass the Board exams during the last academic year by giving them career guidance and admitting them to government-run Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

According to official sources, 2,021 students from the Government Tribal Welfare schools under the administrative control of the Department of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department had appeared for the Class X Board exam in the last academic year, of whom 1,861 passed. As many as 1,260 out of 1,325 students from these schools had passed the Class XII exam.

A few weeks after the declaration of results, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department started reaching out to students who did not pass the Board exams to help them score better in the supplementary exams by arranging special coaching classes.

S. Annadurai, Director, Department of Tribal Welfare, said: “Apart from the special coaching classes, the department has also identified over 200 students from Scheduled Tribe communities who have a high chance of dropping out from the formal school education system. Steps are underway to admit them to ITIs, which will help them to get hands-on experience in handling various machinery. Once they complete the course, they will have a better chance of getting employed in companies rather than being dropped out of school and engaged in some unskilled labour.”

In the first phase, more than 50 students from Anaikatti, Pechiparai, Hasanur and a few other Government Tribal Residential schools were admitted recently to seven ITIs through special camps. The Tribal Welfare Department is taking steps to admit the rest of the identified students to other ITIs in the upcoming weeks, he added.

