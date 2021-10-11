TN Transport Dept to operate more than 16,500 buses for Deepavali

Apart from 6,300 regular and 3,506 special buses from Chennai, 6,734 buses will be operated from other parts of TN to enable residents to reach their home towns for the festival

The TN Transport Department, to help people celebrate Deepavali, which falls on November 4, will be operating a total of 16,540 buses including nearly 10,000 buses from Chennai and more than 6,500 special buses between other parts of the State.

In a press meet held at the Secretariat, Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan, after discussing the modalities for operating the regular and special buses throughout the State with officials of the eight State Transport Corporations (STCs) on Monday, said the buses for commuters would be operated from November 1 to 3. He said 6,300 regular buses and 3,506 special buses would be operated from Chennai to various destinations in the State. Also 6,734 special buses would be operated between the other parts of the State.

The State Transport Department has segregated the bus routes originating from the city to various districts in the State and would operate regular and special buses from five bus termini including Madhavaram (bound for Uthukottai via Red Hills, Ponneri and Gumidipoondi), K.K. Nagar (Puducherry and Cuddalore via ECR), Tambaram MEPZ (Tindivanam, Vikravandi, Panruti, and Kumbakonam), Poonamallee (Kancheepuram, Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Thirupathur, and Dharmapuri), and Koyambedu (Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem, and Coimbatore).

Similarly the Transport Department, to help people get back to Chennai and other places after celebrating Deepavali in their home towns, has made arrangements for operating a total of 17,719 buses, which include 8,400 regular buses, 4,319 special buses and 5,000 special buses between various destinations outside the city. The Transport Department would be operating these buses from November 5 to 8.

The Transport Department has opened 12 booking counters in Koyambedu and Tambaram MEPZ. Also, a round-the-clock control room for helping passengers in Koyambedu and for registering any complaints, has been opened. Commuters can contact the control room at 9445014450 and 9445014436.

The Transport Minister has directed the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) to operate link buses from Koyambedu bus terminus to the four other bus termini round the clock for the benefit of the commuters.