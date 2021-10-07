TN Transport Dept to operate long-distance buses for Ayudha Pooja

The special buses will be operated from Tambaram railway station, Poonamallee bus terminus and Koyambedu

The State Transport Department will operate long-distance bus services in view of Ayudha Pooja celebrations from three bus termini in Chennai on October 12 and 13, as part of COVID-19 prevention measures to avoid crowding at the Dr. MGR bus terminus in Koyambedu.

An official release on Thursday said Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan has directed transport officials to make arrangements, by segregating the various routes to operate long-distance bus services for these two days.

The special buses will be operated from Tambaram railway station, Poonamallee bus terminus and Koyambedu. While buses passing through Tindivanam to Panrutti, Chidambaram, Vadalur, and Neyveli, would be operated from Tambaram, buses bound for Vellore and beyond would start from the Poonamallee bus terminus.

Buses going on routes other than the above, and those proceeding to various southern parts of the State and also Salem, Coimbatore and Bengaluru would be operated from the Koyambedu bus terminus.