T.N. tops in ‘State of the States’ study

For the third time in a row, Tamil Nadu, under the AIADMK government, has emerged as the “Best Performing Big State (Overall)” in the “India Today-MDRA State of the States study 2020”.

Himachal Pradesh and Punjab came second and third respectively. In the ‘COVID-19 Management’ category, among the big states, Tamil Nadu came second after Assam.

The study assessed the performance of the States based on 13 critical parameters. The magazine said Tamil Nadu had an unflagging commitment to industrial development, which had helped it draw a wide range of investors.

“An effective bureaucracy has enabled the State to implement the policy seamlessly, despite political convulsions,” the study stated.

The State fared well on human development indices, too. Infant mortality has declined substantially, and malnutrition in the State, too, is among the lowest in the country, and is below the national average for all income groups. The awards will be presented on December 5.