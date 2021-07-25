T.N. tops in extra doses, posts nil vaccine wastage

CHENNAI

25 July 2021 01:23 IST

Over the last couple of months, Tamil Nadu has not only managed to achieve zero wastage of COVID-19 vaccines, but has also extracted as many as 5,88,243 extra doses of vaccines, according to data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

But the supply of free vaccines from the Centre remains low when compared to other major States.

Advertising

Advertising