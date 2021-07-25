Tamil NaduCHENNAI 25 July 2021 01:23 IST
T.N. tops in extra doses, posts nil vaccine wastage
Updated: 25 July 2021 01:23 IST
Over the last couple of months, Tamil Nadu has not only managed to achieve zero wastage of COVID-19 vaccines, but has also extracted as many as 5,88,243 extra doses of vaccines, according to data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
But the supply of free vaccines from the Centre remains low when compared to other major States.
