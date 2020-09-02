T.N. to witness political change soon, says Murugan

Coimbatore

Tamil Nadu will witness a “major change” on the political front by December this year or January 2021, asserted Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Responding to a question on whether more leaders from other political parties will join the BJP in the coming days, he said, “Many are ready to come,” but refused to elaborate further.

Mr. Murugan claimed that the BJP might win in 60 Assembly constituencies in the 2021 elections according to an internal survey done by the party. While he said that the BJP considers the Kongu region as its “stronghold,” he did not name any specific constituencies.

However, he clarified that the alliance talks with the AIADMK have not started yet. Responding to a question on BJP leader H. Raja's recent criticism on AIADMK ministers, Mr. Murugan said that the speeches made by the ministers “must not be in a manner that could split” the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

Describing actor Rajinikanth as a “nationalist” and a “spiritualist,” Mr. Murugan said that the BJP will welcome his entry into politics.

“Ensuring the victory of a considerable number of our MLAs in the Assembly election is our goal,” he said.