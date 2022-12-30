ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. to spend over ₹50 crore on modernisation of forest force

December 30, 2022 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - CHENNAI

Unmanned aerial vehicles, AI, GIS and MIS based management systems will be part of the process

The Hindu Bureau

Basic wildlife rescue kits, including trap cages, trapping nets, tranquilizing kit with drugs will be part of the modernisation initiative. File | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

The State government has given administrative sanction for ₹52.83 crore for modernisation of Tamil Nadu Forest Force for the years 2022-25.

During the revised budget estimates (2021-22), the government had announced in the Assembly that special attention would be paid to the forest force by providing with modern equipment and technology, including unmanned aerial vehicles, artificial intelligence, GIS and MIS based management systems, updated weaponry and forest worthy vehicles.

ALSO READ
Lack of forest guards and watchers in Gudalur hampers wildlife protection efforts

Now the government has decided to give shape to the announcement by sanctioning ₹52.83 crore for scientific forest management, training, strengthening delivery infrastructure and improving the capability and mobility of field staff to handle human-wildlife conflict.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Environment, Climate Change and Forest Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu has passed an order to this effect.

In the first year, a fixed wing drone would be bought along with all accessories. at a cost of ₹6.80 crore. A mobile ground control station would be set up at a cost of ₹1.50 crore. Also, 35 multi-purpose and all-terrain vehicles for the rescue of wild animals and firefighting activities would be purchased at a cost of ₹5.25 crore.

Along with them, basic wildlife rescue kits including trap cages, trapping nets, tranquilizing kit with drugs for each vehicle would be bought at a cost of ₹1.05 crore. Also ₹2.70 crore would be spent on purchasing modern forest fire control equipment and contemporary fire rescue kits.

In the three years, 25 anti-poaching camps would be upgraded at a cost of ₹3.50 crore. Another 20 anti-poaching and transit camps would be established at a cost of ₹4.40 crore. In the second year, a command and control centre for management of human wildlife conflict would be set up at a cost of ₹6.00 crore in a prioritised high conflict area.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US