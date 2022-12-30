T.N. to spend over ₹50 crore on modernisation of forest force

December 30, 2022 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - CHENNAI

The State government has given administrative sanction for ₹52.83 crore for modernisation of Tamil Nadu Forest Force for the years 2022-25.

During the revised budget estimates (2021-22), the government had announced in the Assembly that special attention would be paid to the forest force by providing with modern equipment and technology, including unmanned aerial vehicles, artificial intelligence, GIS and MIS based management systems, updated weaponry and forest worthy vehicles.

Now the government has decided to give shape to the announcement by sanctioning ₹52.83 crore for scientific forest management, training, strengthening delivery infrastructure and improving the capability and mobility of field staff to handle human-wildlife conflict.

Environment, Climate Change and Forest Additional Chief Secretary Supriya Sahu has passed an order to this effect.

In the first year, a fixed wing drone would be bought along with all accessories. at a cost of ₹6.80 crore. A mobile ground control station would be set up at a cost of ₹1.50 crore. Also, 35 multi-purpose and all-terrain vehicles for the rescue of wild animals and firefighting activities would be purchased at a cost of ₹5.25 crore.

Along with them, basic wildlife rescue kits including trap cages, trapping nets, tranquilizing kit with drugs for each vehicle would be bought at a cost of ₹1.05 crore. Also ₹2.70 crore would be spent on purchasing modern forest fire control equipment and contemporary fire rescue kits.

In the three years, 25 anti-poaching camps would be upgraded at a cost of ₹3.50 crore. Another 20 anti-poaching and transit camps would be established at a cost of ₹4.40 crore. In the second year, a command and control centre for management of human wildlife conflict would be set up at a cost of ₹6.00 crore in a prioritised high conflict area.