TN to showcase replica of Pallava monuments at Republic Day parade

CHENNAI

22 January 2021 16:08 IST

Replicas of the Shore Temple, the monolithic rock sculpture of Arjuna’s Penance and Nakula Sahadeva Ratha will be part of the display in Tamil Nadu’s tableau in Delhi this year

Historic monuments from the Pallava dynasty, which played host to the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October 2019, will be in limelight yet again in the national capital this month.

Replicas of the ancient monuments will be part of Tamil Nadu’s tableau at the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

After eight rounds of selections by the Union Defence Ministry, Tamil Nadu’s tableau has been finalised. Among the Mamallapuram Group of Monuments, replicas of the Shore Temple, the monolithic rock sculpture of Arjuna’s Penance and Nakula Sahadeva Ratha will be part of the display, an official told The Hindu.

As another component of the tableau, four Bharathanatyam dancers will perform traditional music with thavil and nathasvaram for the famous song by poet Bharathiyar ‘Parukulle Nalla Nadu.’ “There will be four musicians -- two on nathaswaram and two on thavil on both sides of the tableau, marching on the Rajpath on Republic Day,” the official said.

Elaborating the challenges faced while setting up the tableau, the official said the major challenge was to create something new but that was supposed to look ancient. “We had to use clay but had to ensure that it looked eroded to some extent over hundreds of years. Then, a negative mould was taken and fibre glass was used. The painting on it was to ensure that it imitated the original monument in Mamallapuram. Our aim is to make the tableau appear as if people are seeing the monuments in Mamallapuram.”

Of the 32 tableaus that will be paraded on the Rajpath in Delhi, 16 belong to various States and Tamil Nadu’s would be the fourth in the order. Director of Information and Public Relation Department D. Baskara Pandian is supervising the Tamil Nadu tableau.