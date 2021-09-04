Tamil Nadu

T.N. to set up 4 Olympic academies

The State government has decided to set up four Olympic academies in four zones, Minister for Environment-Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva. V. Meyyanathan told the Assembly on Friday.

“It has been decided that experts will be appointed to prepare a techno-economic feasibility report,” he said.

The Minister said the government was taking steps to provide 3% reservation to ‘silambam’ players in government jobs. He said the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Coimbatore would be repaired at a cost of ₹50 lakh.


