T.N. to see additional power demand of 7,000 MW from green hydrogen by 2031-32

Tamil Nadu would see an additional electricity demand of 7,000 MW on account of green hydrogen/green ammonia production, as per the National Electricity Plan-Transmission, released by the Central Electricity Authority, under the Union Ministry of Power.

As per information furnished by the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) green hydrogen/green ammonia manufacturing is planned in the coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu (Tuticorin) and Karnataka, it said.

As per initial estimates, overall electricity demand likely by 2026-27 on account of green hydrogen/green ammonia production is about 10,500 MW, out of which 1,500 MW would be from Tamil Nadu.

MNRE is re-assessing the electricity demand on account of green hydrogen/green ammonia production by the year 2026-27., the report said.

Transmission system has been planned for delivery of power to green hydrogen/green ammonia manufacturing hubs in Odisha, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in the initial phase for meeting the electricity demand of 10,500 MW by the year 2026-27.

As per initial estimates, electricity demand likely by 2031-32 on account of green hydrogen/green ammonia production is about 70,500 MW. MNRE is re-assessing the electricity demand on account of green hydrogen/green ammonia production by the year 2031-32.

The electricity demand on account of green hydrogen/ammonia production would be maximum (100 %) during solar generation hours. Some green hydrogen/ammonia manufacturers have indicated that they would produce green hydrogen/green ammonia only during solar generation hours and would produce only green ammonia during non-solar hours, thereby resulting in substantial reduction in electricity demand in non-solar hours, the report said.

Some green hydrogen/ammonia manufacturers have indicated that they would be tying up power from solar, wind and storage and would operate round the clock. As per these manufactures, electricity demand would be maximum during solar generation and wind generation hours. Accordingly, the electricity demand on account of green hydrogen/ ammonia production would be about 45 % during evening peak demand period and about 55 % during night off-peak demand scenario as compared to the electricity demand in the afternoon solar generation scenario.

Though MNRE is re-assessing the electricity demand on account of green hydrogen/green ammonia production by 2031-32, transmission system has been planned for delivery of power to all the green hydrogen/green ammonia production hubs.

The planned transmission system would be taken up for implementation in a phased manner commensurate with the progress of establishment of green hydrogen/green ammonia manufacturing hubs.

Some green hydrogen/green ammonia manufacturers have indicated electricity demand of the order of 1-5 MW, mostly at inland locations. Power supply to these green hydrogen/green ammonia production sites would be extended from the existing network depending on the connectivity sought by these developers, the report said.

