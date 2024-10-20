T.N. to see a robust demand for gig workers this festive season, say experts

Tamil Nadu is expected to see a robust demand for gig workers in the current festive season, said experts.

According to the Code on Social Security, 2020, enacted by the Union government, a ‘gig worker’ is any person who performs work or participates in a work arrangement and earns from such activities outside of traditional employer-employee relationship. According to staffing firm TeamLease, India has 80 lakh to 1 crore gig workers, and Tamil Nadu’s share in this is around 7 to 8 lakh.

Of the total gig workforce in Tamil Nadu, 35%-40% are in e-commerce and last-mile delivery, 20%-25% in ride sharing and transportation, 10%-15% in logistics and warehousing, 10%-15% in retail and quick service restaurant (QSR) sector, 8%-10% in manufacturing and industrials, and 10% in other sectors, the data from the firm says.

TeamLease estimates the gig workforce across India to increase by 10 lakh during the festive season, with the increase in Tamil Nadu expected to be around 80,000 to 1 lakh. There is a high concentration of this demand around cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchi, it said.

“Based on the 2023 data for Tamil Nadu on the Gigin Job portal, we can project a promising growth in demand for gig workers across various industries and roles during the 2024 festive season,” said Nagarajan Jayachandran, director- sales, Gigin AI. Gigin is a tech platform that connects informal workers to employers.

Mr. Jayachandran said in the food sector, the demand for waiters was expected to grow by 30%-40%, driven by higher restaurant customer footfall and increased events. In the supervisors of food preparation segment, the high growth potential could continue, and openings are expected to grow by 25%-35% due to the expansion of food services during the festive season, he added.

Mr. Jayachandran said in the logistics and supply chain segment, rapid commerce platforms were boosting hiring of delivery boys by 30%-40%, while demand for drivers is expected to grow by 150%-200%. Marketing managers and marketing specialists will be in demand, besides an increase in the demand for sales agents in the retail industry, he added.

Aditya Narayan Mishra, managing director and CEO, Ciel HR Services, said the demand for gig workers was also increasing in sectors such as tourism and hospitality in the current festive season. India’s economy is doing relatively well when compared to the global scenario, which is driving consumption, he said.

“Tamil Nadu has an acute shortage of manpower and is one of the most challenging markets to source people in. The steadily declining fertility rate coupled with the high levels of education and disposable incomes, has created a high demand and low supply scenario. Several companies have built a steady supply chain of migrant labour from north and east India for deployment in various parts of Tamil Nadu. For such migrants, additional allowances for accommodation are offered typically in the range of ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 per month,” A. Balasubramanian, senior vice-president and business head, TeamLease, said.

