T.N. to roll out house site allocation scheme for encroachers in December

4.09 lakh encroachment sites have been identified

The Tamil Nadu government is set to roll out in December a scheme for purchasing private patta land and assigning it as house sites to several thousands of families living on encroached land.

A total of 4,09,676 housing encroachments have been identified and classified into six categories — Unobjectionable and regularisable at the district level; regularisable with the consent of a local body; regularisable after reclassification with special orders of the government; temple land (temple poromboke and land where the patta is in the name of the temple) intended to be purchased by the government subject to the decisions on writ petitions; objectionable poromboke land other than water courses; and objectionable water course poromboke land.

As many as 1,91,991 such objectionable encroachments have been identified on temple land, water courses and other land across the State.

In a note sent out earlier this month, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam directed the Collectors to give priority to the regularisation of the first three categories by November since the scheme would be launched by the Chief Minister in the first week of December. A week after, a patta distribution mela would be organised by the district administration at the grassroots. The encroachments in the corporation areas would be dealt with separately as the regularisation proposal had to be examined on a case-by-case basis by the State Committee.

Special scheme

The government announced the special scheme to ensure housing sites for all families living on the encroached poromboke land for many years by regularising the sites on unobjectionable land. Families living in objectionable poromboke land would be relocated to alternative places while clearing the encroachments and restoring the land for its original purpose.

As for the encroachments on temple poromboke land, work would start to earmark sub-divisions and arriving at the land cost as per the government norms. Subject to the outcome of the writ petitions, further instructions will be issued for purchase, reclassification and distribution of patta.

The Chief Secretary said, “Existing suitable unobjectionable porombokes may be identified in the vicinity for the purpose of resettlement. If no suitable poromboke land available, private patta lands can be identified and acquired by private negotiation to be assigned as house sites to the relocated families.”

The Collectors were told to identify such suitable patta land, assess the cost and send separate proposals to the government through the Commissioner of Land Administration for allotment of money for buying the land through private negotiations. Further, where the encroachment is for an aggregate of more than 25 cents, the land should be alienated to the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board for taking up construction of multi-storey apartments to accommodate all the families that have encroached on such land.