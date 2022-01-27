TN to resume physical classes for Stds. I to XII from Feb. 1

CHENNAI:

27 January 2022 20:34 IST

TN extended the COVID-19 lockdown till February 15 with certain restrictions.

In a significant decision, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday eased COVID-19 restrictions and announced that physical classes would resume from February 1 for all school students (except play schools, nursery and kindergarten) and colleges, universities and ITIs by compying with Standard Operating Procedure. Only institutions that are designated as COVID Care Centres cannot function physically.

An official release also said there would not be a complete lockdown coming Sunday (January 30). The ‘night curfew’ between 10 pm and 5 am that is in place across the State, would be suspended with effect from January 28.

As per this, social, cultural and political meetings cannot be held during this period. As for urban local body elections, the guidelines issued by the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission are to be strictly followed.

No permission would be granted for exhibitions, cultural events organised by the State and private organisers. Only 50% of the customers are to be allowed for dining in restaurants, hostels and bakeries. Only 100 guests would be permitted in weddings and related events and in case of funerals, only 50 persons would be allowed.

Owners of textile and jewellery shops are to ensure that only 50% of their customers are allowed inside at any given point in time. Likewise, only 50% of customers are to be allowed in restaurants, hotels, bakeries, gyms, gaming areas and eating joints in clubs at any given time. As for gyms and yoga centres, only 50% of the customers are to be allowed at a given point in time.

Multiplex, cinemas and theatres would be permitted to allow only 50% patrons. In indoor stadia, only 50% of spectators are to be allowed but there is no restriction on usual training activities, the government said. Only 50% of audience are to be allowed in seminars, music and theatre events in indoor events.

Similarly, only 50% of customers are to be allowed in beauty parlours, salons and spas as well as in entertainment/amusement parks but water sports was not allowed, it said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin chaired a meeting in the Secretariat to review the COVID-19 and Omicron situation across the State. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, Director-General of Police C. Sylendrababu and senior officials participated in the meeting.