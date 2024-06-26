GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. to purchase 2,500 new distribution transformers at a cost of ₹200 crore

Published - June 26, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Thangam Thennarasu at the Assembly. File

State Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management and Energy, Thangam Thennarasu, on Wednesday said that 2,500 new and additional distribution transformers with capacities of 25 KVA, 63 KVA, 100 KVA, 200 KVA and 250 KVA will be purchased at a cost of ₹200 crore.

He also said that overhead power lines would be relaid under the ground in places like Thanjavur and Kumbakonam in areas where temple chariots are regularly taken around the temple on auspicious days to ensure that it is safe for devotees and to provide electricity without any interruptions.

Speaking at the debate on demand for grants in the State Assembly, Mr. Thennarasu said a ‘comprehensive energy efficiency drive’ would be carried out for Tamil Nadu Housing Board, industries and transport departments and green power plants would be set up to generate up to 2,000 MW through renewable energy sources.

Mr. Thennarasu said that a cloud software would be created to collate data about individual households and apartments within Greater Chennai area that had installed solar panels on their roofs by making use of drone. The government would soon come up with a policy document to create hybrid power plants that combined wind energy and solar power and separately water funnel to generate power. He further said that ₹1 crore would be spent to buy safety equipment for TANGEDCO’s employees who worked on the ground.

Further more, the overhead lines over farmlands would be fitted with silicon overhead line insulation sleeves at a cost of ₹25 crore to ensure safety of farmers. High and low voltage power lines would be insulated at a cost of ₹20 crore to reduce accidents in forest areas and prevent power cuts. In areas frequented by elephants, ‘Moulded case circuit breaker’ would be installed in transformers placed to avoid accidents at a cost of ₹ 6.50 crore.

A skills audit would be undertaken to see whether government department and agencies implemented the schemes and achieved the targets by creating a separate department under Director General of Audit. Those undertaking the audit would receive training.

