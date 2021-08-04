TN to provide 7.5% reservation for government school students in all professional courses

CHENNAI

04 August 2021 16:15 IST

The move follows recommendations by a commission, as admission rates from government school students in professional courses was found to be low, a press release said

Tamil Nadu government has decided to introduce 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students in admission to engineering, agriculture, veterinary and fisheries courses from the coming academic year. A similar reservation policy is already being implemented in medical admissions since the academic year 2020-21.

At a meeting of the Tamil Nadu cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat on Wednesday, it was decided that a Bill seeking to provide reservation for government school students would be introduced in the forthcoming session of the Assembly this month.

Advertising

Advertising

“The admission rate of students from government school students in these courses was found to be low and the government asked a commission headed by Justice Murugesan to study the reason behind this and to suggest remedies. The government accepted his recommendations and decided to introduce 7.5% reservation for government school students in professional courses,” a State government press release said.

The cabinet also decided to present a separate budget for agriculture in the forthcoming session of the Assembly as promised by the DMK in its manifesto. The budget will be presented on August 13.